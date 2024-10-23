Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after buying an additional 2,404,898 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after buying an additional 2,349,595 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,853,000 after buying an additional 1,536,152 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,415,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,493,000 after buying an additional 948,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $65.21.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

