Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Booking by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Booking by 31.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,350.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,015.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,835.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,395.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.50%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,133.75.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

