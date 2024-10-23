Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 90,488 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 90,488 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.6% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 227,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 55,960 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 40,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 66,949 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

INTC opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

