Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 4,159 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $49,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $219.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.26 and a 200 day moving average of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $137.69 and a one year high of $223.91.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.94.

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.