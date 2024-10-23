Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 4,809 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 134.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,548.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $291.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.66. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

