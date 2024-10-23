Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $108.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

