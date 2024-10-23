Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 220.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. 2,850,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,487,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

