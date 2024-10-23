Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.
Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.
Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $954.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Columbus McKinnon
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Columbus McKinnon
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cisco: Why Analysts Are Targeting 35% Gains by Christmas
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.