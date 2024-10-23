CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million.

CNB Financial Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $26.87.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNB Financial

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.