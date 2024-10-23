CLS (LON:CLI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.51 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 98.70 ($1.28). CLS shares last traded at GBX 98.70 ($1.28), with a volume of 487,847 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.48) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLS
CLS Price Performance
CLS Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. CLS’s payout ratio is -1,538.46%.
CLS Company Profile
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CLS
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.