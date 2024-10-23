Civeo (CVEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Civeo has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $188.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Civeo Stock Up 1.4 %

CVEO stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Civeo has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

Civeo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Civeo’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $444,015. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Civeo

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

