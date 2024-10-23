CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (CXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 25th

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Performance

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common stock opened at C$10.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.82. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a 12 month low of C$8.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.36.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Company Profile

