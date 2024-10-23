Chris Bulman Inc Trims Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Chris Bulman Inc decreased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc owned about 0.08% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NJAN. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 465.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $261.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.