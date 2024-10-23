Chris Bulman Inc Sells 298 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Chris Bulman Inc reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SPLV stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $73.32.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
