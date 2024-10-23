Chris Bulman Inc Invests $798,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RDVY opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

