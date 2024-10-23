Chris Bulman Inc Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chris Bulman Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 163.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $534.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $519.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.