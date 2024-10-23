Chris Bulman Inc Has $1.26 Million Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Chris Bulman Inc lowered its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for about 0.9% of Chris Bulman Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chris Bulman Inc owned about 0.56% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAPR. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,116,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.6% in the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 698,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.3 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

