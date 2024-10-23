Chris Bulman Inc Buys 5,115 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Chris Bulman Inc raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 763.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FJUN. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 0.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 192,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

FJUN opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a market cap of $666.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

