Chris Bulman Inc Acquires 3,254 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Chris Bulman Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

NOBL stock opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

