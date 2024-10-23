Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Accordant Advisory Group Inc

Accordant Advisory Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,855,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $182.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $193.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.87.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

