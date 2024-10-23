Cheelee (CHEEL) Price Tops $12.76 on Exchanges

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for about $12.76 or 0.00019262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheelee has a market cap of $246.94 million and $6.85 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cheelee has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.00244854 BTC.

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,465.82093198 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 12.88155757 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,755,174.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

