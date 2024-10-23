Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 5,402,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 30,164,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $1,568,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

