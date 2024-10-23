Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$160.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$156.00 to C$160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CJT. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.27.

CJT traded down C$1.41 on Wednesday, reaching C$133.54. 15,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,734. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$143.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$125.36.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($1.15). Cargojet had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.890933 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

