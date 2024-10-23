Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 82.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $819.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.49. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

