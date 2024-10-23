Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million.
Capital City Bank Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:CCBG traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,739. The company has a market capitalization of $592.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $36.67.
Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.97%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,192.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 143,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,192.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,424.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Capital City Bank Group
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
