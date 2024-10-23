Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Shares of TSE CP traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$109.74. 327,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$111.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

