Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.48 and last traded at $55.62. 994,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,398,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Get Cameco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Trading Down 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 142.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 16.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Cameco by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.