Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 175.40 ($2.28), with a volume of 207800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175.60 ($2.28).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Cairn Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,262.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Cairn Homes’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

