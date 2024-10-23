Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Boosted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,728,272. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $251.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.93 and its 200-day moving average is $283.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.42.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

