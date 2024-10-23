BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

BV Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

BVFL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 6,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. BV Financial has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BV Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVFL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BV Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BV Financial by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BV Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BV Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 108,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

