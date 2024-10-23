Brokers Set Expectations for Fiserv’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $199.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.81. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $199.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.