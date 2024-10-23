Brokers Issue Forecasts for OTCMKTS:EXROF FY2026 Earnings

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exro Technologies in a report released on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exro Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.75 million. Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.42% and a negative net margin of 711.32%.

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

Exro Technologies Company Profile

EXROF stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Exro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

(Get Free Report)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.