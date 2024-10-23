Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. disclosed in its 8-K SEC Filing on October 23, 2024, that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 5.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. The declared quarterly cash dividend amounts to $36.72 per share, which translates to $0.3672 per depository share, with each depository share representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: BWBBP).

Shareholders of the Series A Preferred Stock as of the record at the close of business on November 15, 2024, are set to receive the declared cash dividend. The payment is scheduled for December 2, 2024. The announcement was made within the 2024 third quarter earnings release by the Company.

In light of this development, Bridgewater Bancshares looks to provide value to its preferred stock investors as part of its ongoing financial strategy. Interested parties can refer to the detailed financial results and additional information in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filing on the SEC website.

Furthermore, a related Investor Presentation, presented alongside the Form 8-K, has been furnished by the Company for informational purposes. This presentation, attached as Exhibit 99.2, offers insights into the company’s performance and future outlook.

Investors and stakeholders are advised that the information shared in these documents, including the press release and Investor Presentation, is not for filing purposes under SEC regulations, nor is it incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

For more details, interested parties can access the full SEC filing and associated exhibits on the official SEC website.

The company has duly fulfilled the disclosure requirements by submitting this report on time. Bridgewater Bancshares signed off on the report, represented by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jerry Baack, on October 23, 2024.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

