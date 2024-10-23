Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
NYSE BHR opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.
Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
Further Reading
