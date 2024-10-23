Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE BHR opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 264.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $55,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

