Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE BOW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. 21,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,307. Bowhead Specialty has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

