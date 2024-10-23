Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Holdings Lessened by Trustees of Dartmouth College

Trustees of Dartmouth College lowered its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957,255 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Co. III makes up approximately 13.2% of Trustees of Dartmouth College’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trustees of Dartmouth College owned 2.76% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III worth $48,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $856,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blue Owl Capital Co. III news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor Woolridge purchased 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $99,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,991.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Price Performance

Shares of OBDE stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.08 million. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a net margin of 54.40% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

