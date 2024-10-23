Blossom Wealth Management Has $643,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 120,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

