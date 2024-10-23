BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 25,783 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,783 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,340,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,598 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,261,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843,146 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $840,538,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $691,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,357 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

