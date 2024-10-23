BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.2 %

ENB stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

