BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 54.3% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $232.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $213.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $237.37.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.71.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

