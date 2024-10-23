BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 149,017 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $123,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

