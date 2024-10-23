BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 3,243 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.47. The company has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

