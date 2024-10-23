On October 22, 2024, Bitech Technologies Corporation (OTCMKTS: BTTC) filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announcing the resignation of Greg Trimarche, a member of the company’s Board of Directors. The resignation, effective immediately, includes Trimarche’s position on all Board Committees.

According to the disclosure provided, Trimarche’s decision to resign was voluntary and not due to any disputes with the company concerning its operations, policies, or practices.

As per the filing, Benjamin Tran, the Chief Executive Officer of Bitech Technologies Corporation, signed the document on behalf of the company in compliance with the reporting requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.

The company did not indicate any other significant developments or changes in its operations or management in the filing, aside from the resignation of Trimarche from the Board of Directors.

Investors and stakeholders will be keenly observing the company’s next steps following the departure of Trimarche and any potential adjustments within its leadership structure. Bitech Technologies Corporation, a Delaware-based company trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol BTTC, is expected to provide further updates on its corporate governance in the coming days.

