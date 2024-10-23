Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 20910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BVS

Bioventus Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,913,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,113,477.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John A. Bartholdson acquired 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,939,357 shares in the company, valued at $59,331,502.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $684,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,913,857 shares in the company, valued at $59,113,477.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $40,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.