BetterWealth LLC Invests $202,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 628 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.55.

Amgen Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.87 on Wednesday, reaching $314.79. 308,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.93 and its 200-day moving average is $313.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

