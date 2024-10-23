BetterWealth LLC Acquires 17,944 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned 0.63% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 74,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

