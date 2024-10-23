Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.86.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
