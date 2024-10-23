Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

