Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.95.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

TXN stock opened at $193.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.94. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.