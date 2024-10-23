Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $20.99. 3,890,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 20,988,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 112,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 458.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,148 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 88,770 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 349,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,847.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 430,459 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 408,352 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

