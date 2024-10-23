Barclays Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

Get Invesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. 120,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,101. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.